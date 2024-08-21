Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $92.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.

MDT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.64.

MDT stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.41. 186,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,239,055. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 15,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

