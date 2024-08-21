Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MDT. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $86.41. The stock had a trading volume of 186,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,055. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

