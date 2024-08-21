Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRCY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 511.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 26.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 26.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,173. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $42.72.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

