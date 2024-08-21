Meredith S. Weil Sells 6,500 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $85,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,017.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

TFS Financial stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. TFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $191.15 million during the quarter.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFS Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 418.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 19.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in TFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,476,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,258,000 after buying an additional 122,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

