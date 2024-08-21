Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading Down 0.5% Following Insider Selling

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $522.76 and last traded at $525.00. 3,039,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 16,282,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $527.42.

Specifically, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.09, for a total transaction of $8,836,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,110,002.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $2,581,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,320.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $4,714,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,285,234.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $480.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.41.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $501.40 and a 200 day moving average of $489.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

