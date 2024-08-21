Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.48% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

NASDAQ MEOH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.39. Methanex has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $56.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.53.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Methanex had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 346.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 52,500.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 572.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

