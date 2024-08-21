MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG stock opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

