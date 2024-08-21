Michael J. Arougheti Sells 10,223 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.47, for a total value of $1,476,916.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,672,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $144.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.28. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Ares Management by 1.3% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 33,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Granite FO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

