Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 12,512 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $113,984.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,328,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,098,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of SNAP stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $17.90.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus raised Snap to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 2,580.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 354.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Snap by 534.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
