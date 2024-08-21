Michael Nikzad Sells 17,889 Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director Michael Nikzad sold 17,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $20,751.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Nikzad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Michael Nikzad sold 58,896 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $65,963.52.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Michael Nikzad sold 100 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $106.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Michael Nikzad sold 1,586 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $1,681.16.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Michael Nikzad sold 53,268 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $56,464.08.

On Friday, May 24th, Michael Nikzad sold 24,732 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $26,215.92.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Michael Nikzad sold 463 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $490.78.

CuriosityStream Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.15.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. CuriosityStream’s payout ratio is -11.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 6,399.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 71,353 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 782.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 151,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 90,126 shares during the period. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.35 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on CuriosityStream

About CuriosityStream

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

