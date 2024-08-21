Michael P. Gianoni Sells 196 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $15,080.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,864 shares in the company, valued at $30,919,416.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Blackbaud Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average is $75.83. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $287.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 2,240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 60,702 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

BLKB has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Stories

