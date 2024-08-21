Michelle D. Greene Sells 4,000 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) insider Michelle D. Greene sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $435,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,491.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CAH opened at $108.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.11 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.24.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.506 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $258,499,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,440,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,816,000 after buying an additional 823,520 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,585,000 after acquiring an additional 598,002 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $56,454,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

