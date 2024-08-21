Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 2.4%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $104.76 and last traded at $105.38. Approximately 5,040,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 21,347,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.84. The firm has a market cap of $119.26 billion, a PE ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,700,840.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $882,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,700,840.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,073 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 128.6% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

