Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Shares Down 0.3%

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.51. 801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 million, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 9.17%.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

