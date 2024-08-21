Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Shares Down 0.3%

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.51. 801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.
Mid-Southern Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 million, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 9.17%.
Mid-Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement
About Mid-Southern Bancorp
Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mid-Southern Bancorp
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.