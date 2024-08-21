MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MFIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MidCap Financial Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MFIC opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.50. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. This is a positive change from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is currently 86.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

