Mitsubishi Shokuhin (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) vs. Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Head to Head Survey

Mitsubishi Shokuhin (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Free Report) and Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Andersons shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Andersons shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Shokuhin and Andersons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Shokuhin N/A N/A N/A Andersons 0.89% 7.93% 3.27%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Shokuhin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Andersons $12.36 billion 0.13 $101.19 million $3.54 13.77

This table compares Mitsubishi Shokuhin and Andersons’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Andersons has higher revenue and earnings than Mitsubishi Shokuhin.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mitsubishi Shokuhin and Andersons, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Shokuhin 0 0 0 0 N/A Andersons 0 0 1 0 3.00

Andersons has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Andersons’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Andersons is more favorable than Mitsubishi Shokuhin.

Summary

Andersons beats Mitsubishi Shokuhin on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi Shokuhin

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. engages in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen and chilled foods, alcoholic beverages, and confectioneries businesses in Japan and internationally. It involved in other business activities, including distribution and other services. The company was formerly known as Ryoshoku Ltd. and changed its name to Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. in July 2011. Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc. operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil. This segment also engages in the commodity merchandising business, as well as offers logistics for physical commodities, such as whole grains, grain products, feed ingredients, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities. Its Renewables segment produces, purchases, and sells ethanol, and co-products, as well as offers facility operations, risk management, and marketing services to the ethanol plants it invests in and operates. The company’s Nutrient & Industrial segment manufactures, distributes, and retails agricultural and related plant nutrients, liquid industrial products, corncob-based products, and pelleted lime and gypsum products, as well as turf fertilizer, pesticide, and herbicide products; and crop nutrients, crop protection chemicals, and seed products, as well as provides application and agronomic services to commercial and family farmers. In addition, this segment produces corncob-based products for laboratory animal bedding and private-label cat litter, as well as absorbents, blast cleaners, carriers, and polishers; professional lawn care products for golf course and turf care markets; fertilizer and weed, and pest control products; dry and liquid agricultural nutrients, pelleted lime, gypsum, and soil amendments; and micronutrients, as well as industrial products comprising nitrogen reagents, calcium nitrate, deicers, and dust abatement products. The Andersons, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in Maumee, Ohio.

