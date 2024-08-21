Mizuho Increases Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $27.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $26.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,105.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

