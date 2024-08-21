Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) and HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Head-To-Head Review

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.52, meaning that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mogo has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Mogo shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Mogo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Digital Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mogo 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HIVE Digital Technologies and Mogo, as reported by MarketBeat.

HIVE Digital Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 86.69%. Mogo has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 380.00%. Given Mogo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mogo is more favorable than HIVE Digital Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and Mogo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Digital Technologies $123.14 million 2.94 -$51.21 million ($0.59) -5.22 Mogo $68.82 million 0.45 -$13.25 million ($0.45) -2.78

Mogo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies. HIVE Digital Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mogo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Digital Technologies -44.73% -28.52% -22.39% Mogo -21.98% -16.00% -7.23%

Summary

Mogo beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mogo

(Get Free Report)

Mogo Inc. operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada. Mogo Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

