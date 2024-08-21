Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,757 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $20,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,692,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,849,000 after buying an additional 939,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $127,337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,638,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,479,000 after purchasing an additional 153,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,254,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

