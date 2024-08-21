monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $269.47

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $269.47 and last traded at $267.22, with a volume of 65506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNDY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on monday.com from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.63.

The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 707.08, a P/E/G ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter worth $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 72.9% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 373.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

