MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,475,000 after buying an additional 68,348 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after buying an additional 551,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $326,237,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after purchasing an additional 400,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,497,000 after purchasing an additional 100,725 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.77. 44,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,715. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.96.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,622,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,622,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,989 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.