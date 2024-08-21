Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $108.45

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108.45 ($1.41) and traded as low as GBX 107.39 ($1.40). Montanaro UK Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 108.75 ($1.41), with a volume of 150,116 shares trading hands.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82. The firm has a market cap of £181.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 988.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 108.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 104.94.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.24 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $1.19. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,545.45%.

Insider Activity at Montanaro UK Smaller Companies

About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies

In other Montanaro UK Smaller Companies news, insider Barbara Powley purchased 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £285.69 ($371.22). Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

