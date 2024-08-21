Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,045.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,045 ($39.57) and last traded at GBX 2,986.89 ($38.81), with a volume of 19711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,970 ($38.59).

Morgan Sindall Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,723.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,473.24. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,133.59, a P/E/G ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Morgan Sindall Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 41.50 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is 4,351.15%.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through six segments: Construction, Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration. The Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets.

