Morgan Stanley Increases Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target to $89.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

NYSE:JXN opened at $84.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $89.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average is $69.95.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

