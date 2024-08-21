Morgan Stanley Lowers Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target to $31.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

CRBG opened at $27.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. Corebridge Financial has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 39,964,738 shares of company stock worth $1,132,432,195 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,841,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,128,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,938,000 after buying an additional 1,415,265 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,561,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,199,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,997,000 after acquiring an additional 227,973 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

