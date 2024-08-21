Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $80.39 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,629 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.1% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $80,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 104,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,990,000 after buying an additional 35,444 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $420,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 70,692 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its position in Apple by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 8,853 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $226.51 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.