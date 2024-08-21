Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 42.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $426.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $395.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $426.87.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

