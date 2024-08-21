Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives $46.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPLX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,253,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4,274.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 811,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 792,822 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,826,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,909,000 after acquiring an additional 639,851 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,028,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,200,000 after acquiring an additional 574,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Mplx by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,740,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,631,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Mplx has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $43.42.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mplx will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

