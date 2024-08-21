M&T Bank Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.35 (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

M&T Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years. M&T Bank has a payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $16.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of MTB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,365. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $176.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total transaction of $1,298,512.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,378.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $60,786.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,184.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total transaction of $1,298,512.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,378.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,699 shares of company stock worth $3,395,049. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

