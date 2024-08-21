Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Position Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 777.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Murphy USA by 141.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total value of $6,920,468.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,971,533.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $469.50.

Murphy USA Trading Down 1.4 %

MUSA stock opened at $510.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $489.38 and its 200-day moving average is $442.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.45 and a 1-year high of $521.54.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.55%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

