Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.14.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Napco Security Technologies

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,654,000 after buying an additional 102,010 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,149,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 883,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after buying an additional 291,920 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 691,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,672,000 after acquiring an additional 434,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,504,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 5.5 %

NSSC stock opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.