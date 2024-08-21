National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Buys C$38,103.00 in Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) Director Yvon Charest acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$117.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,103.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Yvon Charest bought 324 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80.

TSE:NA opened at C$117.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$84.27 and a 12 month high of C$118.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$111.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$111.34.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported C$2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.89 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 10.5085049 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Desjardins upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$114.85.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

