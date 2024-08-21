National Bankshares Increases Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$32.50

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$28.50 to C$32.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPZ. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.96.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Price Performance

TSE TPZ opened at C$26.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 70.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.71. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.03 and a 12-month high of C$26.28.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.05. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of C$78.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.1817651 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Free Report)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.