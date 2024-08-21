National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.88

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 20871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NCMI shares. StockNews.com cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

National CineMedia Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $662.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%. The business had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth $104,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $92,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 38.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 13.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Stories

