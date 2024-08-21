Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

NVGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Navigator in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Navigator alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NVGS

Navigator Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navigator

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. Navigator has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the second quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Navigator during the second quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Navigator during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.