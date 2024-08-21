Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 59,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 167,168 shares.The stock last traded at $53.85 and had previously closed at $54.91.

The shipping company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.39 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 30,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

