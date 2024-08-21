Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Down 4.7% on Insider Selling

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.01. 546,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,692,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Specifically, Director David Moxam sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $103,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 867,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.60 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $551.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.42.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,009,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,976,000 after buying an additional 232,496 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 14.3% during the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 4,514,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 565,463 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 2,656.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,283,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,940 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,524 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Further Reading

