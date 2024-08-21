Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Shares in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Appian by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Appian

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 475,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $14,696,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,365,304 shares in the company, valued at $196,942,505.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,696,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,365,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,942,505.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III bought 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $90,364.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at $551,685.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,201,127 shares of company stock valued at $70,835,299. 44.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPN. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Appian Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Appian had a negative return on equity of 234.57% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

