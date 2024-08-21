Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $2,935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,379,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,323,000 after acquiring an additional 105,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,990,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,151,000 after acquiring an additional 98,568 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,900,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $797,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBX

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $159,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,337.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $69,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,811,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $159,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,337.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,611 over the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.