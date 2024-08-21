Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $88,000 in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2024

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDSFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

TDS stock opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.84. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $23.35.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.29%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

