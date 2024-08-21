News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Holdings Increased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 185.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of News by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $1,436,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of News by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 230,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 3,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 57,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of News by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 44,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 27,662 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

News Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. News Co. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.08 and a beta of 1.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. News’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.