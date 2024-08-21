Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) PT Raised to C$8.50

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares raised Nexus Industrial REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.78.

Shares of TSE NXR.UN opened at C$8.03 on Monday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$6.08 and a 52 week high of C$8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.88. The firm has a market cap of C$568.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.39.

In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$63,586.80. In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 9,000 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,586.80. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,850.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $748,011. Company insiders own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

