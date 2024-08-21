Ninety One North America Inc. Has $45.12 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 308,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,063 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.3% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $45,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 208,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $160.54. The company had a trading volume of 175,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,892. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $167.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.89 and a 200-day moving average of $153.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.