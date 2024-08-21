Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $8.71 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.4% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.54. The stock had a trading volume of 175,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $167.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.89 and a 200-day moving average of $153.09. The company has a market capitalization of $386.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

