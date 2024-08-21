Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Noodles & Company Price Performance

NDLS opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.77. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $127.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.45 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

