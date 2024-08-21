Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.60.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nova from $223.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Nova from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Nova in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Nova in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Nova in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $230.68 on Wednesday. Nova has a 1 year low of $90.59 and a 1 year high of $247.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.43. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $156.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Nova’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nova will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

