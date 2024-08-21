Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.52

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 32335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NRIX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.22.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $51,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,080.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $51,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,080.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,791 shares of company stock valued at $506,063. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 101,320 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 71,252 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 690,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 440,112 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 576.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 136,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 365.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 81,005 shares in the last quarter.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also

