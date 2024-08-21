Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Price Down 2.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $71.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nutanix traded as low as $51.55 and last traded at $51.73. Approximately 97,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,681,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.03.

NTNX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutanix

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,057,768.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Trading Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -757.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.