Nutanix (NTNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Nutanix has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.13 million. On average, analysts expect Nutanix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.86. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -757.57, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on NTNX

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.