NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 0.1%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $125.67 and last traded at $124.66. 81,431,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 448,089,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Argus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.31.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 166,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $19,988,330.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,996,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,609,153.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,320,723 shares of company stock valued at $631,994,141 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 873.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 14,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 902.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 768.4% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 650.0% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 150,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 768.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 57,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 51,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.